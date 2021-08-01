A very emotional Alexander Zverev kept his composure to claim the gold medal with a straight-sets win over Karen Khachanov in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic final.

The German, who was hailed as "dominant" by the Eurosport commentary team, prevailed 6-3 6-1 in one hour and 19 minutes to follow up his astonishing success over hot-favourite Novak Djokovic in the last four in emphatic style.

The victory will be seen by many as a career high for the 24-year-old, whose other finest achievements involve winning the 2018 ATP finals as well as four Masters 1000 titles.

The world number five has yet to triumph at a Grand Slam but will now gear up for the US Open for the final major of the year in high spirits, hoping to go one better than his runner-up spot in New York in 2020.

Zverev was the first to strike when a flurry of blistering forehands created a break point that he converted with a confident smash in game three.

Khachanov had very few opportunities in what turned out to be a one-sided encounter but when he did earn a break point some clutch serving saw Zverev ease out of danger to lead 4-2.

The German continued to ooze confidence, hitting nine winners, as he concluded the opener in 43 minutes with another break.

Khachanov had shown signs of the form that saw him crowned the 2018 Paris Masters champion throughout his run in Tokyo after a couple of years struggling to find his finest tennis, but he was second best throughout here.

It took him until the second game of Set 2 to land his first winner off the forehand, which is so often his biggest weapon. It helped him stave off two break points but even then he could not halt Zverev as the number four seed dug in and broke before storming to a 5-0 lead.

Khachanov looked like a beaten man for much of the final set but did avoid a bagel by forcing Zverev to serve out the contest. The German duly did it as he hit back from 0-30 to become the first man from his country to win singles gold in the tennis.

