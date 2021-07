Tennis

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'If I die, who'll take responsibility?' - Daniil Medvedev furious over extreme heat

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'If I die, who will take responsibility?' - Daniil Medvedev launches a furious rant at the umpire over the extreme heat during his match with Fabio Fognini. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:58, 2 hours ago