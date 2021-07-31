Novak Djokovic struggled to contain his frustration on numerous occasions as he left the Tokyo Olympics without a medal, having lost to Pablo Carreno Busta.

Djokovic was out of sorts and lost his cool twice in the deciding set, throwing his racket into the stands and violently smashing his racket shortly after.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion was surprisingly beaten by Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals on Friday, ending his chances of winning all four majors and Olympic gold in the same year.

He looked to be suffering a hangover from that defeat at times, and was decidedly frustrated with himself when he hurled his racket into the stands in anger at the start of the third set.

Djokovic somehow avoided a warning, despite Carreno Busta questioning his opponent's conduct with the umpire.

Novak Djokovic Image credit: Eurosport

Then later in the third set, he let rip with a violent smash of his racket against the net post - right in front of the umpire. This time, he did receive a warning, but Carreno Busta felt he should have been docked a point.

"Oh goodness me!" came the reaction from the Eurosport commentary box. "That was a big racket smash from Djokovic! I don't know what he's thinking at the moment. He needs to be careful here."

Eurosport tennis expert Annabel Croft gave her reaction in the Cube.

"He was going for that Golden Slam and he was bitterly, bitterly disappointed after that match against Alexander Zverev," Croft said.

"Going for the bronze medal was not what he wanted, what he came for, but you have to pick yourself up. It's an unusual scenario.

"There is a lot of history between these two - Djokovic got defaulted at the US Open for hitting the line judge against this very opponent.

"The frustration just boiled over - he smashed his racket against the net post and gets a warning. He did a good job of completely annihilating that racket and almost splintering it! He also chucked a racket into the stand and Carreno Busta was clearly trying to get the umpire to give him a warning and there was clearly a lot of emotion between them.

Unfortunately for Djokovic, he could not contain his emotions out there.

"It was risky for Carreno Busta to try to get the umpire to give Djokovic a warning as he could have riled him, but he won through."

Djokovic then made the decision not even take to the court with partner Nina Stojanovic in the mixed doubles bronze medal match as Australian pair Ashleigh Barty and John Peers received bronze medals as a walkover.

