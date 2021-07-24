There was a surprising and heartwarming moment at the end of Novak Djokovic's victory over his Bolivian opponent Hugo Dellien as he was asked for his shirt.

Djokovic was relatively untroubled against the world number 72, who failed to win a single break point and he bowed to each empty stand at the end of the match.

At the end of the match there was an entertaining moment as Dellien complimented Djokovic on his play in the match and then requested his shirt.

"Okay!" responded Djokovic with a laugh, when asked for his shirt.

Dellien said: "I will remember this moment forever."

The pair exchanged the pleasantries at the net after Djokovic closed out the straight-sets win over the Bolivian.

The Serb will next take on world number 48 Jan-Lennard Struff in the second round, after the German overcame Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro.

Djokovic is bidding to become only the second tennis player in history to complete the ‘Golden Slam’; to win all four major titles and an Olympic gold in the same year.

Steffi Graf remains the only player to achieve the feat, winning the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon, the US Open and then Olympic gold at Seoul in 1988.

