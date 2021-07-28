Heatstroke forced Paula Badosa to retire from her quarter-final clash against Marketa Vondrousova at Tokyo 2020.

The Spaniard was struggling to play in the heat in Japan and needed the assistance of a wheelchair when she left the court.

Vondrousova was ahead in the match when Badosa threw in the towel having won the first set 6-3 in 39 minutes.

But in between sets Badosa was clearly struggling in the high temperatures and it became clear the 23-year-old was suffering from heatstroke.

Badosa abandoned the match unable to continue and was then wheeled out by Olympic staff. The match was taking place at lunch time when temperatures were soaring in Tokyo.

The Spanish star isn’t the only player to suffer in the heat, with Novak Djokovic complaining about the scheduling of matches during the day.

"I don't understand why they don't start matches at, say, 3pm," he said after his opening match.

"We still have seven hours to play. They have lights on all the courts."

Daniil Medvedev was equally scathing about the timing decisions and urged the ITF to make a chance to protect the health of players.

"You feel you have weights on your shoulders because there's so much heat and humidity and stagnated air," the 34-year-old said.

You don't feel yourself, you feel slow with your legs. It's not the first time we get to experience tough conditions.

“I spoke to a couple of guys in the locker room and all of them said this is the toughest that they have experienced day to day.

"I don't really get why ITF [the International Tennis Federation] doesn't want to move the matches."

