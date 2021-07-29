Fabio Fognini has apologised for using a homophobic slur during his third round defeat to Daniil Medvedev at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The world number 31 was heard shouting a derogatory term at himself in Italian in extremely hot conditions, which caused his Russian opponent to ask the chair umpire who would be responsible if he was to “die” on the court.

"The heat went to my head!” Fognini posted in an Instagram story, on a rainbow colour background.

In today's match I used a really stupid expression towards myself. Obviously I didn't want to offend anyone's sensibilities.

“I love the LGBT community and I apologize for the nonsense that came out of me."

The comment was the latest in a number of controversial incidents involving Fognini. Two years ago, he said he wished a “bomb” would drop on Wimbledon, while in 2017, he was suspended for verbally abusing an umpire.

