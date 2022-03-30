Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko has revealed she has "nowhere to go" after seeing war break out in her home town of Kyiv.

The 32-year-old Tsurenko - who has been critical of the WTA's response to the crisis - has tried to continue playing in recent weeks, featuring at the Miami Open and then on Tuesday at the Andalucia Open in Marbella.

But in a candid post, she opened up about her suffering that has been going on underneath, and launched an open appeal for someone to house her as she attempts to find a training base ahead of the clay-court season.

Writing on social media, she said: "After the worst month of my life with constant headache, panic attacks and guilt over the war in Ukraine, I face a new challenge... as a player based in Kyiv, I have nowhere to go.

"Now every Ukrainian has his own nightmare story...Where should I go?"

And Belarussian Victoria Azarenka also revealed the "extremely stressful few weeks" she has gone through , and which culminated in her walking off the court during her Miami Open third round match against Linda Fruhvirtova.

Azarenka had shouted to her box "Why am I here?" during the encounter after previously admitting to feeling "devastated" by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Among those to have offered to help Tsurenko is Emilio Sanchez-Vicario, founder of the famed Sanchez-Casal Academy in Barcelona that trained Andy Murray and Grigor Dimitrov.

And on Wednesday Tsurenko posted a further message on her social media saying that she had been "overwhelmed" with the offers of help she had received, and the she "now knows for sure that everything will be fine".

