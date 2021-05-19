The second season opener of Ultimate Tennis Showdown will be shown live on Eurosport from May 24-25 as part of the build-up to the French Open.

Eurosport will show all of the UTS events this year, starting at the Mouratoglou Academy next week, with Daniil Medvedev, Diego Schwartzman and Fabio Fognini among the players set to enter.

"We are delighted to be able to bring the UTS to the screens of millions of tennis fans across the world once again after a successful series in 2020," said Trojan Paillot, VP rights acquisitions at Eurosport.

"The UTS has clear has synergies with Eurosport – both look to constantly innovate and both look to continue to push the boundaries in order to appeal to new and younger audiences.

With some of the top players in the world taking part in this relatively young format, it should be both a highly watchable tournament with plenty of world-class action on the court.

UTS features several difference rules to standard tennis, including shortened matches made up of quarters, a potential sudden death, mid-match interviews, coaching and UTS cards which can be used when players choose.

Patrick Mouratoglou said: "Eurosport was a key player in the success of UTS Season 1, which has been seen by millions of fans around the world. It was an obvious choice to partner with Europe’s leading sports channel for the broadcasting of UTS Season 2.

"One of our goals is to democratise tennis and attract a larger and younger fanbase, and we know that through Eurosport, we will be able to reach out to a very large and passionate audience.”

UTS will be available to watch on Eurosport on a pan-European basis (excluding France) and will also be shown in India.

