Britain's US Open champion Emma Raducanu has capped a brilliant year by winning the Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year award.

The 19-year-old faced stiff opposition, but came out on top ahead of cyclists Laura Kenny and Sarah Storey, as well as Olympic gold medallists Lauren Price (boxing) and Kate French (modern pentathlon) and silver medal winning weightlifter Emily Campbell.

Competing at just her second Grand Slam, Raducanu became the first qualifier to win a major when she beat Canadian Leylah Fernandez in September. She is also the favourite to pick up the BBC Sports Personality of the Year prize.

BMX rider Bethany Shriever picked up the Young Sportswoman of the Year award following her stunning gold at Tokyo 2020, while wheelchair racer Hannah Cockcroft was named Disability Sportswoman of the Year after winning her seventh Paralympic title with two golds at the summer Games.

Swimmer Ellie Simmonds - who retired after Tokyo - was given the Helen Rollason Award for Inspiration, recognising the achievements of the five-time Paralympic champion.

"Raducanu made history at the US Open and inspired so many young girls and women back home with her success," said Rebecca Myers, Sunday Times journalist and lead reporter for the Sportswomen of the Year awards.

"These awards also recognise that sport and exercise is important for the physical and mental health of millions of women and we congratulate our grassroots winner Clova Court for her work in this area, as well as Dr Emma Ross, our inaugural winner in the Changemaker category, for using her platform to make sport better for everyone."

