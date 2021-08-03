Andy Murray has been handed a wildcard for the main draw of the Western & Southern Open in the lead-up to the US Open.

The three-time Grand Slam singles champion is one of seven former winners of the event including Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, in the initial entry list.

Murray, a two-time champion at the Cincinnati-based tournament, withdrew from his men's singles title defence at the Tokyo Olympics with a minor thigh strain.

The 34-year-old had said he would "wait and see" on whether he competed at Flushing Meadows after losing in the quarter-finals of the men's doubles alongside Joe Salisbury in Japan last month.

Murray will make his 14th appearance at the US hard court event, which will be held from August 14-22.

The world number 105 reached the third round on his Wimbledon singles return in July, his fourth tour-level tournament appearance this year.

The Western & Southern Open has also given a wildcard to 21-year-old American Sebastian Korda, who won his first title on the ATP tour earlier this season at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Italy.

