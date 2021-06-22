Rafael Nadal’s coach says the Spaniard hopes to be ready for the US Open.

Nadal will miss Wimbledon for the first time in five years after a tough French Open when he went out to Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals.

That led him to agree with his team that he would not feature at the All England Club, and would also skip the Tokyo Olympics.

His coach, Carlos Moya, explained that Nadal will target tournaments in Toronto and then Cincinnati, ahead of the US Open.

Nadal missed last year’s US Open amid the coronavirus pandemic, and has maintained his top-three ranking. He has two titles to his name so far this year, but failed to win the Australian Open as well, losing at the quarter-finals stage to Stefanos Tsitsipas

Moya said: "The US Open is a tournament that has been very good for Rafa historically; he really likes the atmosphere that lives there, and we hope it will be a tournament with almost no restrictions. The idea is to compete in Toronto and Cincinnati ahead of the US Open."

