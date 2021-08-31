Alexander Zverev started his US Open campaign with a straight-sets victory over Sam Querrey.

The fourth seed, who let slip a two-set lead in the 2020 final against Dominic Thiem, comfortably saw off Querrey 6-4 7-5 6-2 in an hour and 40 minutes.

Zverev didn’t face a break point throughout the match and converted four of his 10 break-point chances against the big-serving American.

The German also hit 40 winners on his way to victory on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Zverev has been one of the form players of the summer and this was his 12th win in a row.

He won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, beating Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, and also lifted the trophy at the Western & Southern Open this month.

