2022 US Open men’s singles final live: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Norway's Casper Ruud battle for maiden Grand Slam title and World No.1 ranking
C. Ruud vs C. Alcaraz | US Open
Men's Singles | Final | 11.09.2022 | Arthur Ashe Stadium
Live
In Progress
C. Ruud (5)
0
C. Alcaraz (3)
0
21.18
READY? ... PLAY!
Ruud will serve first in the 2022 US Open men's final.
21.12
21.10
HERE THEY COME!
Alcaraz and Ruud soak up the atmosphere as they arrive on court at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
21.05
WHAT A DOUBLE-ACT!
21.00
IS A NEW ERA IN MEN'S TENNIS FINALLY DAWNING?
For several years, the changing of the guard in men’s tennis has long been discussed and it is now finally happening, according to Eurosport’s experts.
'I'm surprised' - Changing of the guard 'incredible' say Clijsters, Wilander, Corretja
20.55
THE PRE-MATCH STATS YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Alcaraz (19) would be the youngest ATP No. 1 ever and the youngest US Open men's champion since 1990
- A win for World No. 7 Ruud would see him make the biggest jump to No.1 ... ever
20.50
RUUD REVENGE?
“Of course, there will be nerves and we will both feel it. I hope it will be a good match. He has beaten me a couple times and I will seek my revenge."
'A credit to our game' - McEnroe praises Ruud
20.45
CARLOS ON CASPER
"This is my first time. I'm going to give everything that I have. I have one more [match] to go against a player who is unbelievable."
20.40
H2H - THIRD TIME LUCKY FOR RUUD?
This will be their third meeting with Alcaraz prevailing in their previous two showdowns.
Alcaraz beats Ruud to make history with Miami title
20.35
HIGH STAKES
The winner of this final will not only lift their maiden Grand Slam title but will also secure the World No.1 ranking.
Eurosport tennis expert Alex Corretja says that this final between Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz "will be probably the best thing that can happen".
'Probably best thing that can happen' - Corretja previews Alcaraz v Ruud final
20.30
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to LIVE updates of the 2022 US Open men’s final between Spanish No.3 seed Carlos Alcaraz and No.5 seed Casper Ruud.
The players are due on court from 21.00 BST.
