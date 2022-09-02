2022 US Open live – 23-time major winner Serena Williams faces Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic for a place in round four at Flushing Meadows
A. Tomljanovic vs S. Williams | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 3 | 03.09.2022 | Arthur Ashe Stadium
Live
In Progress
A. Tomljanovic
7
64
5
S. Williams
5
77
1
03.08
BREAK! – WILLIAMS 5-7 7-6 1-5 TOMLJANOVIC
That’s the insurance break. Serena’s movement looks to have gone with fatigue and awareness that Ajla is just playing too well. The Aussie rattles off the winners and is on the verge of ending Serena’s singles career.
03.03
WILLIAMS 5-7 7-6 1-4 TOMLJANOVIC
Is this the end? The 40-year-old’s level appears to have dipped and time is running out for a recovery.
Tomljanovic marauds 40-0 up but then gets twitchy. Serena has a chance to make deuce but can’t believe it when she blows a backhand. The Aussie consolidates and is close to the most famous win of her career.
03.01
02.58
BREAK! – WILLIAMS 5-7 7-6 1-3 TOMLJANOVIC
Serena conjures up an ace and another massive serve to swat away two break points before unleashing a drive volley to save a third.
Ajla keeps turning the screw though and on a fourth BP Serena blinks with a volley long.
02.52
02.51
WILLIAMS 5-7 7-6 1-2 TOMLJANOVIC
That is so impressive. After the pain of losing the tie break and then suffering the early break, Ajla once again steadies her ship and subdues the crowd with an efficient hold to 15.
02.48
02.46
BREAK! – WILLIAMS 5-7 7-6 1-1 TOMLJANOVIC
Well that game is pretty much a microcosm of the match. Serena looks in control at 40-15 via an ace and a service winner, but Ajla comes roaring back and pinches the break from deuce.
02.40
BREAK! – WILLIAMS 5-7 7-6 1-0 TOMLJANOVIC
Boom! Tomljanovic zaps a loose forehand way long on a second break point and Serena hits the front.
For the first time, cracks appear in the Aussie’s demeanour with her level clearly dipping in a topsy-turvy game. Will she rediscover the bouncebackability that had been a hallmark of her impressive showing tonight? Serena will hope not.
02.34
02.31
SET! – WILLIAMS 5-7 7-6 TOMLJANOVIC
What a match this is proving to be! Ajla raises it once more as she licks the lines to go from 4-1 down to 4-4.
Serena retorts with her fastest serve of the night and then wins one of the rallies of the contest with a forehand up the line.
She's been here before but the tennis Gods are finally with her on these set points as Tomljanovic flashes long to drop the breaker 7-4.
Into a decider we go!
02.29
TIE-BREAK LATEST – SERENA TAKES CHARGE BUT CAN SHE FINISH IT?
The six-time champion delivers some spell-binding winners, lashing away a smash before corking a splendid crosscourt forehand. It could get even better but a forehand clips the net and doesn’t bobble over. As a results it is 4-2 and not 5-1 at the change of ends.
02.27
02.23
WILLIAMS 5-7 6-6 TOMLJANOVIC
Fortune favours the brave! Ajla could buckle when Serena reaches from behind to steer a wonderful backhand down the line for 15-30.
The Aussie doesn’t blink and nails an even better backhand up the line before a swashbuckling forehand puts her in charge.
Serena then lashes a forehand long and we are headed for a TB.
02.17
WILLIAMS 5-7 6-5 TOMLJANOVIC
Better late than never. The deftest of volleys, an ace and a smart second serve finally see Serena nudge the board again.
A last-gasp break would still see her take the set, but Ajla has designs on a straight-sets win via the tie break.
Big moments ahead.
02.14
WILLIAMS 5-7 5-5 TOMLJANOVIC
All square! Once again a late charge from Ajla has flipped the script.
Serena led 4-0 and 5-2 and has had four set points. Can the 40-year-old reset now to turn the tide back in her favour?
02.12
02.09
BREAK! – WILLIAMS 5-7 5-4 TOMLJANOVIC
Is the unlikely comeback on?
Serena gulps in the air and looks slightly jaded as Ajla’s level continues to soar. The Australian paints the lines with some sublime hitting before she is handed the break back on the first of two chances when the American double faults.
It's still there for Serena on the scoreboard, but she needs an A-list return game right now to avoid the collapse.
02.04
WILLIAMS 5-7 5-3 TOMLJANOVIC
Ajla’s defence has been nothing short of remarkable for much of tonight’s match.
Serena has thrown the kitchen sink at her in terms of power and depth. At times the Aussie has literally been knocked off her feet and yet she remains largely unruffled in the face of a GOAT and her fervent home crowd.
The world No.46 survives set point on FOUR separate occasions in a never-ending game before finally giving her shoulder a well-deserved rest with a resilient hold.
01.54