2022 US Open women’s singles live: Serena Williams opens 'farewell' tournament with round one clash versus Danka Kovinic
D. Kovinic vs S. Williams | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 30.08.2022 | Arthur Ashe Stadium
Not started
D. Kovinic
S. Williams
from 01:00
OPENING CEREMONY
Yes, we've already had plenty of tennis today but with the main event of the evening almost upon us, USTA chairman Mike McNulty is giving a speech as the tournament pay tribute to Arthur Ashe.
Serena will take centre stage once a choir conclude proceedings with a song.
COULD SERENA BE CONVINCED TO PLAY ON WITH FAIRYTALE TRIUMPH?
Williams is set to retire from tennis after the US Open, but might she be tempted to carry on if she won the tournament to equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slams?
The 40 year-old has been chasing a 24th major since winning the 2017 Australian Open and John McEnroe is wondering if there might still be a desire to beat Court's record depending how things go in New York.
McEnroe wonders if Williams 'could be tempted' to carry on if she wins US Open
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Williams and Kovinic will meet for the first time tonight in what will surely be the most high-profile match of the 27-year-old Montenegrin’s career.
PRESSURE? WHAT PRESSURE? WILL SW OR HER OPPONENT FEEL THE HEAT?
The Eurosport experts have their say in the video below.
'Pressure on her opponents' - Wilander's view on Williams' farewell
DID YOU KNOW?
Williams owns a 20-0 record in US Open first-round matches and has not dropped a set at this stage of the tournament since 2001.
SERENA’S SWANSONG?
Could this be it for Serena Williams as a singles tennis player? Her supporters will hope not.
In fact, most followers of the sport will be keen to see Serena go on and have a deep run at what looks like being her final tournament after the 40-year-old suggested she was ready to ‘evolve away from tennis.’
If that is the case, then fittingly, the 23-time major winner opens the night session in Arthur Ashe Stadium with a first-round clash against Danka Kovinic.
The players are due out on the show court from midnight BST.
