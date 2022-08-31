Fifth seed Ons Jabeur battled past Elizabeth Mandlik in straight sets 7-5 6-3 to reach the third round of the 2022 US Open.

Jabeur started slowly and twice had to recover from a break down in the opening set. However, she battled back with three breaks of her own including in the crucial final game.

Ad

The second set was a far more straightforward affair with Jabeur showing her class to seal her place in the next round.

Wimbledon 'The beginning of great things for me' - Jabeur optimistic after losing in Wimbledon final 09/07/2022 AT 18:15

Jabeur, who has lost in the third round for the last three years in a row, will next face 31st seed Shelby Rogers after she beat Viktoria Kuzmova 7-5 6-1.

Jabeur did not have it all her own way against world No. 144 Mandlik in the first set, losing serve in the third game and then falling 3-1 behind.

After getting back on level terms, Jabeur was broken again and had to respond immediately to prevent Mandlik serving out the set.

But Jabeur’s quality shone through at the crucial moment as, from 5-5, she won eight of the next 10 points to clinch the set, finishing with 13 winners to nine unforced errors.

Jabeur carried her momentum into the second set as she won the first three games.

Mandlik got a break back in the fifth game but Jabeur reeled off another three games in a row to seal her place in the next round.

It was a similar story for Rogers, who rallied from 4-1 down in a closely-fought first set against Kuzmova.

The second set was one-way traffic as Rogers won six games in succession to advance.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

Wimbledon 'An unbelievable person' - Rybakina's coach praises Wimbledon winner after historic day 09/07/2022 AT 16:40