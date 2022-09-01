British youngster Jack Draper stunned sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets to reach the US Open third round.

Draper produced an imperious performance on serve, facing break points in just one game, to come through 6-4 6-4 6-4 against last year’s semi-finalist in Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The 20-year-old said in the build-up to the tournament that he was inspired by Emma Raducanu’s run to the trophy last year. Such has been his meteoric rise in recent months, Draper could also be forgiven for dreaming of a deep run of his own in New York.

“It was a tough match. He's obviously a top player for a reason. Someone I've been watching for the last few years, wanting a chance to play against," Draper said at his post-match press conference.

“To beat him in a Grand Slam is obviously a great achievement for myself. I'm proud of the way I performed out there today."

Although Auger-Aliassime has struggled to back up his run to the last four at Flushing Meadows last year and looked out of sorts under the New York lights, it was still an enormous scalp for Draper.

He said that hitting with Murray, and the likes of Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans, has fuelled his belief that he belongs at the top.

“I think I've known my tennis ability has been good for a long time now,” added Draper.

“I've obviously had the privilege to hit with Andy, Cam, Dan at the NTC [National Tennis Centre]. They're top players in their own right. I knew I could hold my own a while back with them.

“It's more been about how am I going to cope mentally and physically at this level and do it consistently.

“That's what top-tier tennis is all about, being able to be there every single point, compete with these guys.

“I think I've known that my tennis is there, it's just about the process of how I'm going to cope physically and mentally.”

Draper, who also reached the second round of Wimbledon earlier this summer, faces big-hitting 27th seed Karen Khachanov in the third round in New York.

