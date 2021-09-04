Novak Djokovic overcame a slovenly start to beat Kei Nishikori 6-7(4) 6-3 6-3 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the US Open.

The world number one did not serve with any authority and it threatened to derail him as Nishikori took the opening set.

Nishikori has an awful record against Djokovic, and after the Serb drew level it felt inevitable that he would extend his record to 18-2 over the Japanese player.

US Open 'I'm not a spoiled brat' - Djokovic frustrated by heckler in second-round win YESTERDAY AT 08:10

Djokovic is still in the mix for a calendar Grand Slam, but his game will need to improve as he goes deeper in the event at Flushing Meadows.

Nishikori saved break points in his opening service game, and worked a break of his own in the third game - seizing on a double fault and weak serving of the number one seed to get ahead.

Djokovic broke back to suggest normal service would be resumed, but he made blunders in the tiebreak to allow his opponent to get in front.

The 20-time major winner broke in the third game of the second set, letting out a roar of delight after winning a brilliant point at the net.

The world number one handed the break back courtesy of a double fault and a wild forehand, but he rallied immediately to take the second set.

He let out a huge roar when taking the set, suggesting to Nishikori that he was ready for battle.

The third set followed a similar pattern to the second, with Djokovic short of his best but able to stick in and get over the line.

A massive roar greeted the securing of the third set, as Nishikori began to wilt.

Two breaks of serve were secured in the fourth set, and Djokovic thrilled the crowd by winning a brilliant point at the net in closing out the match on serve.

Seven double faults and an overall lack of authority on serve are concerns for Djokovic, but he is into the second week and his mental fortitude will be a valuable weapon in his quest for a bit of history.

Aslan Karatsev or Jenson Brooksby lie in wait in round four.

US Open Good for Djokovic to suffer a little bit in the first round - Corretja 02/09/2021 AT 13:46