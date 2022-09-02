Players continue to battle it out for a place in the round of 16 at the US Open as we approach the business end of the tournament in New York.

Following Rafael Nadal’s comeback win against Fabio Fognini, which featured a bizarre accident that left the 36-year-old with a bloodied nose, the Spanaird will return to the court to face 91st-ranked Frenchman Richard Gasquet.

That match will take place after Carlos Alcaraz has dealt with his next challenge in the form of American Jenson Brooksby. The teenager will look to book his place in the last 16 for the second time in his career as he looks to go further than the quarter-final stage he managed last year.

Pole Iga Swiatek is amongst the action once more after dismantling Sloane Stephens in the previous round. The first seed won in straight sets to book her place in the third round, and will play another American, this time 105th-ranked Lauren Davis.

Cameron Norrie, one of two remaining British men still involved, is involved in a battle with 28th seed Holger Rune in what is set to be an entertaining match.

The other Brit Dan Evans is in action himself, and goes into a match with Marin Cilic as the underdog.

TOP MATCH - CAMERON NORRIE V HOLGAR RUNE

This one could be a battle, as the Briton faces a stern test in Denmark’s Rune.

Norrie enjoyed a brilliant second round tie when he beat Joao Sousa in straight sets, whilst Rune was gifted with a walkover after a straight-set first round win.

Norrie won the most recent clash between the pair at the 2022 Western Southern Open last month, but one less match in the legs of Rune could give the Dane a crucial advantage if it goes the distance.

POTENTIAL UPSET - JENSON BROOKSBY V CARLOS ALCARAZ

Alcaraz has performed excellently so far in New York, winning both matches in straight sets rather convincingly. His toughest test comes on Saturday as 43rd-ranked Brooksby will fancy his chances against the teenager.

Alcaraz remains the strong favourite to progress, so anything but the Spaniard reaching the fourth round would be somewhat of a shock, but the American has the home advantage and has looked strong himself after defeating Borna Coric last time out.

ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES – THURSDAY 1 SEPTEMBER

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM - 17:00

1. Y. Yuan v J. Pegula (8)

2. J. Brooksby v C. Alcaraz (3)

3. R. Gasquet v R. Nadal (2)

4. A. Cornet v D. Collins (19)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

1. G. Muguruza (9) v P. Kvitova (21)

2. P. Martic v V. Azarenka (26)

3. D. Schwartzman (14) v F. Tiafoe (22)

4. I. Swiatek (1) v L. Davis

B. Nakashima v J. Sinner (11)

GRANDSTAND - 16:00

1. C.Norrie (7) v H. Rune (28)

2. D. Shapovalov (19) v A. Rublev (9)

3. K. Pliskova (22) v B.Bencic (13)

4. C. Burel v A.Sabalenka (6)

