Iga Swiatek, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Cameron Norrie are all in action on a stacked card at the US Open on Monday.

World No. 1 Swiatek faces unseeded Jule Niemeier as both look to make the quarter-finals in New York for the first time.

Nadal is in action against 22nd seed Frances Tiafoe while Alcaraz meets former US Open champion Marin Cilic in the second evening match on Arthur Ashe.

British No. 1 Norrie faces a tricky test against fellow top-10 seed Andrey Rublev while Petra Kvitova faces Jessica Pegula and Victoria Azarenka takes on Karolina Pliskova.

TOP MATCH - MARIN CILIC v CARLOS ALCARAZ

What a day to have a ticket on either Arthur Ashe or Louis Armstrong.

The schedule is loaded with good matches, particularly on Arthur Ashe, and on paper the best seems to have been saved for last as third seed Alcaraz takes on former US Open champion Cilic.

Alcaraz has looked in fine form so far in New York, winning all three of his matches in straight sets. His ferocious ball striking is a thrill to watch, but Cilic is also a big hitter and has a huge serve which can help him take control of matches.

This could be a slobberknocker that goes the distance.

POTENTIAL UPSET - PETRA KVITOVA V JESSICA PEGULA

More likely perhaps is Kvitova following up her remarkable win over ninth seed Garbine Muguruza by dumping out eighth seed Pegula.

Kvitova, who saved two match points on her way to beating Muguruza, has won both previous meetings against Pegula in straight sets, including in the 2020 US Open third round.

Pegula has been playing great tennis this year and right now is one of the favourites for the title, but this could be a stern test.

ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES – MONDAY 5 SEPTEMBER

All times BST

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM - 17:00

1. P. Kvitova (21) v J. Pegula (8)

2. F. Tiafoe (22) v R. Nadal (2)

Not before 12:00am

3. D. Collins (19) v A. Sabalenka (6)

4. M. Cilic (15) v C. Alcaraz (3)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM - 16:00

1. C. Norrie (7) v A. Rublev (9)

2. I. Swiatek (1) v J. Niemeier

3. V. Azarenka (26) v K. Pliskova (22)

4. I. Ivashka v J. Sinner (11)

