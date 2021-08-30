EVANS 4-3 MONTEIRO

A trio of big first serves do the heavy lifting for Evans as he canters through another tidy hold. The pressure is rising for Monteiro but can Evo find the breakthrough his first-set performance deserves?

US Open ‘Murray has to prove he belongs’ – Wilander 4 HOURS AGO

EVANS 3-3 MONTEIRO

Frustration for Evans. He earns two more break points when Monteiro duffs a backhand volley into the net, but he just can’t convert. Credit to the Brazilian, who plays a bold point with a dart to the net to save the first before crunching a series of venomous forehands to breach the Brit’s defence via a crosscourt winner. The world number 93 duly digs out a scrappy hold and we are still all square.

EVANS 3-2 MONTEIRO

Dan is looking pretty sharp now. He shrugs off the minor disappointment of not breaking and comfortably eases through another hold to maintain the scoreboard advantage. Still early days in this match but plenty of positives from the British perspective so far.

EVANS 2-2 MONTEIRO

The British number one’s forehand is malfunctioning more than he’d like right now. He unleashes a fizzing return winner to make deuce before some slice defence lures Monteiro into lashing a forehand just long to cough up the first break point of the match. Evo can’t convert though and although he applies heat from deuce he can’t conjure up another opportunity and lets the Brazilian off the hook with a forehand wide.

EVANS 2-1 MONTEIRO

That’s more like it from Evans. He slams down his first ace of the contest to take it to 15. He had much more service rhythm in that game.

EVANS 1-1 MONTEIRO

No such rust for the Brazilian as he cruises through his first service game of the contest with the minimum of fuss.

EVANS 1-0 MONTEIRO

It’s a tricky opener for Evans as he hits back from 15-30 before being tested again at deuce. A splendid overhead volley off the backhand clinches the hard-fought hold and should give him a boost after some first serve wobbles.

H2H

Evans leads the match-up 2-0 having beaten Monteiro in two tight, three-set contests in Sydney and Barcelona back in 2017.

It is time!

The 2021 US Open is set to get underway imminently. We’ll be focusing on the Brits on Day 1 with 2012 champion Andy Murray headlining against No.3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas later. They are due second on court at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Right now, we’re heading to Court 10 where most of the GB action will take place today. We’ve got Dan Evans, Johanna Konta, Heather Watson and Cam Norrie all featuring – but first, it’s all about Evo!

The British No.1 and No.24 seed meets a Brazilian ranked number 93 in the world in the shape of Thiago Monteiro.

Hello!

Welcome to LIVE coverage from the opening day at the US Open. We'll have live updates from around the courts, with former champion Sloane Stephens opening up Arthur Ashe Stadium, the main showcourt, against fellow American Madison Keys. But there's loads more on Day 1, like...

Top match

While there is almost certainly heartbreak on the horizon, the biggest match of the day is between Stefanos Tstitsipas and Andy Murray.

Murray continues his two-year attempt to establish himself back as a regular on the professional circuit, and appears to be in the best shape of his career since his hip surgery. However, despite a couple of wins over higher-profile players, it is hard to see past Tsitsipas, who may consider himself favourite for the overall tournament.

‘Going to be tough’ – Why hard-court king Djokovic will be pushed at US Open

Potential upset

Marie Bouzkova has never been past the first round at the US Open, and never past the second round at any Grand Slam event. However, and while it may seem cruel to pick out Naomi Osaka given the pressure she finds herself under because of her honesty, the fact remains that the Japanese player has struggled ever since her dramatic exit at the French Open earlier this year.

Brit watch

Aside from Andy Murray, there are plenty of Britons in the first round. There's Cameron Norrie against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Dan Evans against Brazil's Thiago Monteiro in the men's side of the draw. On the women's side, Harriet Dart will face Caroline Garcia, Kaja Juvan is Heather Watson's opponent, and Kristina Mladenovic stands in the way of Jo Konta.

Next-gen watch

Carlos Alcaraz impressed on his Wimbledon debut and will have to take on Cameron Norrie, seeded 26th. Francis Tiafoe looks to make good on his early promise against non-boxer Christopher Eubanks, and fellow American Coco Gauff is in action against Poland's Magda Linette.

'His body is taking a beating' - Wilander feels Nadal's Grand Slam days are over

ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES – MONDAY 30 AUGUST – FROM 11AM UK TIME

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (5.00PM)

Madison Keys (USA) v Sloane Stephens (USA)

Andy Murray (GBR) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3

Not before 12:00AM

Marie Bouzkova (CZE) v Naomi Osaka (JPN) 3

Richard Gasquet (FRA) v Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM - (4.00pm)

Donna Vekic (CRO) v Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 9

John Isner (USA) 19 v Brandon Nakashima (USA)

Magda Linette (POL) v Coco Gauff (USA) 21

Not before 12:00AM

Nina Stojanovic (SRB) v Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 2

Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 18 v Nick Kyrgios (AUS)

GRANDSTAND- (4.00pm)

Camila Giorgi (ITA) v Simona Halep (ROU) 12

Andrey Rublev (RUS) 5 v Ivo Karlovic (CRO)

Casper Ruud (NOR) 8 v Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA)

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 18 v Tereza Martincova (CZE)

COURT 17 - (4.00pm)

Evgeny Donskoy (RUS) v Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 12

Angelique Kerber (GER) 16 v Dayana Yastreska (UKR)

Elina Svitolina (UKR) 15 v Rebecca Marino (CAN)

Not before 12am

Frances Tiafoe (USA) v Christopher Eubanks (USA)

COURT 5 - (4.00pm)

Ricardis Berankis (LTU) v Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 11

Danielle Collins (USA) 26 v Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP)

Grigor Dimitro (BUL) 15 v Sam Riffice (USA)

Emma Navarro (USA) v Christina McHale (USA)

COURT 10 - (4.00pm)

Thiago Monteiro (BRA) v Dan Evans (GBR) 24

Heather Watson (GBR) v Kaja Juvan (SLO)

Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) v Jo Konta (GBR)

Cameron Norrie (GBR) 26 v Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

COURT 13 - (4.00pm)

Dusan Lajovic (SRB) v Benoit Paire (FRA)

Marcos Giron (USA) v Antoine Hoang (FRA)

Alycia Parks (USA) v Olga Danilovic (SRB)

Elise Mertens (BEL) 15 v Rebecca Peterson (SWE)

COURT 4 - (4.00pm)

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 31 v Kaia Kanepi (EST)

Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) v Pablo Andujar (ESP)

Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) v Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU)

Guido Pella (ARG) v Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 32

COURT 6 - (4.00pm)

Feliciano Lopez (ESP) v Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP)

Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 19 v Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR)

Ivana Jorovic (SRB) v Maria Osorio Serrano (COL)

Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) v Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)

COURT 7 - (4.00pm)

Jiri Vesely (CZE) v Kevin Anderson (RSA)

Marco Trungelliti (ARG) v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) 29

Tsvetana Pironkova (BUL) v Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 25

Alize Cornet (FRA) v Ons Jabeur (TUN) 20

Court 8 - (4.00pm)

Mayar Sherif (EGY) v Anhelina Kalinina (UKR)

Cristian Garin (CHI) 16 v Norbert Gombos (SVK)

Alex Molcan (SVK) v Cem Ilkel (TUR)

COURT 9 - (4.00pm)

Peter Gojowczyk (GER) v Ugo Humbert (FRA) 23

Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) v Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

Rebeka Masarova (ESP) v Ana Bogdan (ROU)

Valentini Grammatikopoulou (GRE) v Anna Blinkova (RUS)

COURT 11 - (4.00pm)

Ann Li (USA) v Kristina Kucova (SVK)

Marin Cilic (CRO) 30 v Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER)

Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 8 v Astra Sharma (AUS)

Dominik Koepfer (GER) v Quentin Halys (FRA)

COURT 12 - (4.00pm)

Facundo Bagnis (ARG) v Taro Daniel (JPN)

Sara Errani (ITA) v Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) 32

Andrea Petkovic v Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU)

Kamil Majchrzak (POL) v Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN)

COURT 14 - (4.00pm)

Leylah Fernandez (CAN) v Ana Konjuh (CRO)

Pedro Martinez (ESP) v James Duckworth (AUS)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Radu Albot (MDA)

Bernarda Pera (USA) v Tamara Zidansek (SLO)

COURT 15 - (4.00pm)

Henri Laaksonen (SUI) v John Millman (AUS)

Caroline Garcia (FRA) v Harriet Dart (GBR)

Botic Van de Zandschulp (NED) v Carlos Taberner (ESP)

Jasmine Paolini (ITA) v Yaroslava Shvedova (KAZ)

Watch daily evening highlights on Eurosport 1, plus the men's and women's finals live on Eurosport 2. All coverage is also available to stream via eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app

US Open ‘Going to be tough’ – Why hard-court king Djokovic will be pushed at US Open 4 HOURS AGO