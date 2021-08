Tennis

US Open tennis 2021 - ‘My dream was to meet him’ – Stefanos Tsitsipas on collab with DudeWithSign

Stefanos Tsitsipas has imitated DudeWithSign, an influencer with over 7 million followers on Instagram, during the last year. And his antics have captured the attention of Seth, who met up with the Greek star ahead of the US Open.

00:00:51, an hour ago