Rafael Nadal says Novak Djokovic’s absence from the upcoming US Open is “very sad”.

Djokovic confirmed he would not compete for a fourth title at Flushing Meadows after being prevented from entering the United States due to his vaccination status – the second Grand Slam he has missed in 2022 over his decision to not take the Covid-19 jab.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed on Thursday that visitors to the US still needed to be vaccinated if they are foreign nationals, ruling the Serbian out of the tournament.

"From my personal perspective, it is very sad news,” said Nadal at his press conference on Friday.

“It's always a shame when the best players of the world are not able to play a tournament because of injuries or because of different reasons.

“In this case, not having one of the best players of the history in the draw of Grand Slam is always an important miss.

“As I said, it’s tough for the fans, tough for the tournament. In my opinion, tough for the players, too, because we want to have the best field possible.

“But on the other hand, I repeat what I said plenty of times: the sport in some ways is bigger than any player."

Nadal can establish daylight between him and Djokovic in the men’s Grand Slam race with victory in New York – a title that could also see him draw level with outgoing women’s star Serena Williams. Williams has 23 majors, Nadal has 22 and Djokovic is on 21.

Williams will have one last crack at equalling Margaret Court’s record of 24 Slams when she begins her quest in New York. She faces Montenegrin Danka Kovinic on Arthur Ashe on Monday.

"I think she has not been just a tennis player, but one of the most important athletes in the history of sport. So from the tennis perspective, it's a big loss that she is leaving,” said Nadal.

“She deserved all the things that she achieved because she worked enough to make that happen for such a long time, with a lot of determination, dedication, discipline. If not, all of this is impossible.

“So now is the moment that she deserve to choose whatever she wants to do. I just believe and hope that if she is able to stay around the sport in some way, it’s going to be great for our sport because I always believe that the sports are bigger when the legends of our sport are around the sport. And she's a legend."

Nadal will begin his charge for a fifth US Open title against Rinky Hijikata on Tuesday.

