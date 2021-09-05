Alexander Zverev said he would have been planning his holiday if Jack Sock hadn't succumbed to injury in the third round of the US Open on Saturday.

World No. 4 Zverev advanced to the next round, winning 3-6 6-2 6-3 2-1, as Sock retired after struggling with a thigh injury.

"I would have been planning my holiday in the South of France if Jack continued the way he played in the opening set," Zverev said. "It's difficult to sometimes play someone who was not at 100%. I think everybody saw that Jack was really struggling physically and ... you have to keep your focus. I mean at the end of the day we're all competitors, and we have to bring the match to the end."

American Sock, who is ranked 184 in the world, won the opening set with a convincing forehand and strong serves, but refused to wave the white flag until there was no way back to victory in the fourth.

Sock, clearly in pain, hobbled around the court trying to match Zverev's attack but struggled to maintain a resistance until he called it a day.

Zverev said: "I'm very sorry for Jack. To be honest, I know how he feels a little bit because I have a brother as well who was struggling with injuries throughout his whole career and once he's playing that level of tennis to get injured again is a very tough feeling. So to be honest, I feel very sorry for him. I hope it's nothing serious, and I hope he'll be back on Tour very soon."

The German will face will face 20-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner in the next round.

