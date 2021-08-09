Andy Murray has been given a place in the US Open main draw after 36-year-old Stan Wawrinka withdrew.

Murray took part in the doubles at the Tokyo Olympics, reaching the quarter-finals, though he did not compete in the singles due to a thigh injury. However he reached the third round in Wimbledon in July earlier this year, exiting after a straight-sets loss to Denis Shapovalov.

Nonetheless, these recent matches are perhaps the most consistently he has played in terms of quality and fitness since his hip surgery.

The US Open was Murray’s first Grand Slam, which he won in 2012 on his way to become world number one. Surgery in 2018 and 2019 has curtailed his career since then, and he could only reach the second round in 2020’s American major.

"My team thinks I should be OK to play in the US Open, judging by how I felt in matches here," Murray said following the Tokyo Games.

"I know it's not quite as physical in doubles, but there's still a lot of explosive movements, and my leg felt fine."

Wawrinka, a US Open champion in 2016, is recovering from foot surgery.

The US Open runs from August 30 to September 12.

