Emma Raducanu has donated the Nike outfit she wore on her victorious US Open run to the Tennis Hall of Fame.

The 18-year-old has been the subject of heavy media attention since her remarkable victory over fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the final.

The world number 22 has now given away her outfit worn in the final to the renowned Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, USA.

The Tennis Hall of Fame tweeted on Monday: "A legendary run: preserved.

"Thank you, @EmmaRaducanu, for donating your memorable #USOpen outfit to the ITHF collection!"

Last week, Raducanu dropped her coach Andrew Richardson , who helped her to win the US Open, and is currently searching for a new mentor.

Raducanu is still deciding whether to play the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, which gets underway on October 4, but she certainly has her sights set on the Australian Open in 2022 no matter what the quarantine situation is there.

“Whatever needs to be done to be able to play the Australian I'll do," she said.

"It's not even in my mind, I just want to be at the Australian Open, and want to compete there so whatever it takes to do, I'll go."

