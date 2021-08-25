Novak Djokovic is bidding to make history at the US Open. He is looking to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete the Calendar Slam – winning all four majors in the same year – and the first man ever to reach 21 Grand Slam titles. If he wins in New York it will further cement Djokovic’s place as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, but where will a Calendar Slam season rank among the greatest ever?

That is a more difficult question than it may first seem.

Certainly comparing Djokovic’s 2021 season to Laver’s dominant 1969 season is tricky. Look back at Laver’s win-loss record for the year and it was 106-16. Djokovic’s right now is 38-5. Laver played 32 tournaments in 1969, winning 18 of them (an Open Era record). The US Open will only be Djokovic’s 10th tournament of the year.

More comparable perhaps is Steffi Graf’s 1988 season. Graf compiled some of the best seasons in history at the end of the 1980’s as she went 75-2 in 1987, 73-3 in 1988 and 86-2 in 1989. The greatest of the lot – and probably regarded as the greatest by any player ever – was 1988 when, as a 19-year-old, she won all four majors and Olympic gold. The season included Graf thrashing Natasha Zvereva 6-0 6-0 in just 34 minutes in the French Open final and winning the women’s doubles title at Wimbledon. Graf is still the only player to win the Golden Slam.

Other dominant seasons from the previous era include John McEnroe’s 1984 season, when he recorded the best-ever men's winning percentage (96.5 per cent after an 82-3 record), but only won two Grand Slam titles, and Martina Navratilova’s 1983 season. Navratilova only suffered one defeat the entire year - at the fourth round of the French Open to unseeded Kathy Horvath - and won three Grand Slams as she stacked up a remarkable 98.8 per cent winning record.

In more recent memory there are three seasons that stand out: Serena Williams’ 2002 season, Roger Federer’s 2006 season and Djokovic’s 2015 season.

Williams’ went 56-5 in 2002 as a 20-year-old against a strong field that included sister Venus, Lindsay Davenport, Jennifer Capriati and Martina Hingis. She entered the year having won only one previous Grand Slam title, but finished it with four to her name, winning the French Open, Wimbledon and US Open, having missed the Australian Open due to injury. To add to the achievement she won Wimbledon and the US Open without dropping a set and beat all the defending champions on her way to winning the three Slams. She also became world No 1 for the first time and won another four tournaments.

While 2002 signalled the start of Williams’ dominance, 2006 was arguably the peak of Federer’s greatness. He reached all four Grand Slam finals, winning three and only losing to Rafael Nadal at the French Open, and amassed a 92-5 win-loss record, which is the most matches he has won in a year in his career. He was No 1 all year and also made the final of 16 of the 17 tournaments he entered.

And onto Djokovic, whose 2015 season was perhaps the one that announced him as a serious contender in the GOAT debate. Djokovic went 82-6 - his highest number of wins in a season and his best winning percentage of 93.2 - and made the final at every Slam, only losing in Paris. He also won a record six Masters titles, won the ATP Finals, made 15 consecutive finals and held a 15-4 record against Federer, Nadal and Andy Murray. Djokovic also had a season to remember in 2011 when he won the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open, went on a 41-match winning run, and boasted a 10–1 head-to-head record against Nadal and Federer.

How does Djokovic’s 2021 season stack up with all of the above?

He is unbeaten at Grand Slams, but otherwise has only won one other event – the ATP 250 Belgrade Open – and has only reached one other final, at the Italian Open. Having played so much less than previous years should it be expected that Djokovic would excel at the majors, as he has done? Certainly if he had slipped up once or twice then the picture of his year would look very different. But he heads to New York aiming to become only the third man after Don Budge (1938) and Laver (1962 and 1969) to win the Calendar Slam. How much weight would that carry over winning Masters titles and embarking on long winning runs? If Grand Slams are the hardest tournaments to win, then do they mean much more than any tournament wins throughout the year?

It would make for a difficult debate trying to rank the two standout seasons mentioned above (Federer 2006 and Djokovic 2015) and Djokovic’s 2021 season if he won the US Open and didn’t play again. If that happened he would have five titles, four of them majors and one of them pretty inconsequential in his overall career, and a 45-5 record. But he would also have achieved something that no man has managed to do for 52 years.

In comparing the greatest seasons of all time it must be noted this year is unique due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Laver, Graf, Williams and Federer had nothing similar to contend with during their peak years. Part of the reason that Djokovic has not played as many tournaments and won as matches this year is because of Covid-19 protocols and because he hasn’t wanted to take the risks that come with flying around the world each week. Players, including Djokovic, have admitted that it has been a draining season at times due to strict regulations and life inside bubbles, so some have taken more time off than normal. Djokovic also decided to travel to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in a bid to secure the Golden Slam, and came up short as he lost in the semi-finals.

Next up he faces the pressure of New York. He was disqualified at last year’s US Open and was beaten in the fourth round the previous year. As the final major of the year it is the place where dreams are dashed, as happened with Serena Williams in 2015 when she looked on course for the Calendar Slam before a shock loss to Roberta Vinci in the semi-finals.

It is far from a given that Djokovic will win, but if he does he will move onto 21 Grand Slam titles, putting him clear of Federer and Nadal in the all-time standings and adding another string to his bow in the GOAT battle. Although again, how that is weighted is very much open to debate.

