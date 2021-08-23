The US Open will be missing several big-name players when it starts in New York on August 30.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will be the most high-profile absentees, but the draw has also been hit by a number of other withdrawals, while several players are in a race against time to be fit.

We take a look at who will be missing the final Grand Slam of the year and who is still a doubt…

Federer, Nadal lead withdrawals

For the second year in a row neither Federer nor Nadal will be in New York.

"It's going to be difficult in some ways but, at the same time, I know it's the right thing to do because I want to be healthy, I want to be running around later as well again,” he said in a message on Instagram.

“I am realistic - I know how difficult it is at this age right now to do another surgery and try it. But I want to be healthy. I will go through the rehab process with a goal, while I'm still active, which I think is going to help me during this long period of time."

The 40-year-old had only played five tournaments this year, with his last appearance at Wimbledon where he made the quarter-finals.

Nadal looked to be on course to make the US Open after returning to action in Washington DC at the start of August. However, he has shut down his season due to a foot injury, saying he has been “suffering much more” than he should for a year.

Defending champion Dominic Thiem, meanwhile, will also miss out due to his persistent wrist injury. The Austrian, who beat Alexander Zverev in last year’s final, will not play again in 2021 after suffering the wrist problem in Mallorca in June.

Stan Wawrinka is also out as he continues to recover from a foot injury. The 2016 champion has not played since losing his opening match to Lloyd Harris at the Qatar Open in March. His withdrawal means that Andy Murray has a main-draw spot at the tournament.

Murray took part in doubles at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, reaching the quarter-finals, but he did not end up competing as planned in the singles due to a thigh injury.

The US Open was Murray’s first Grand Slam triumph in 2012 but he has only played the tournament twice in the last four years, losing in the second round on both occasions in 2018 and 2020.

Kyle Edmund will miss the Grand Slam due to a knee problem. Murray is warming up for the US Open by playing in the Winston-Salem Open this week , but British No 3will miss the Grand Slam due to a knee problem.

Nick Kyrgios was set to face Murray in the opening round of the Winston-Salem Open but withdrew at the 11th hour due to a knee problem. However, he plans to play in New York.

“I’m playing the US Open, 100 per cent. It’s not like I’m finishing my season or something. I just need more time to get right. Am I going to push through a [ATP] 250 or am I going to get ready for a Grand Slam that I worked for my entire career to play at?"

Uncertainty over Williams sisters, Kenin

The 39-year-old Williams suffered a leg injury after slipping on Centre Court against Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Wimbledon in June and hasn't played since. She was due to return in Cincinnati but decided to continue to focus on her recovery. She looks set to play in New York as she bids for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title but it is unclear whether she will be 100 per cent fit.

World No 5 Sofia Kenin may also be a doubt as she has been nursing a foot injury and hasn’t played since Wimbledon.

Two-time US Open champion Venus Williams withdrew from Cincinnati for undisclosed reasons but said recently she is looking forward to the “real deal” in New York with fans set to return.

"Last year we played with no fans. It was like a void," she told PEOPLE.

So this year is going to be the real deal because there's nothing like the US Open. I know there's a lot of great sports in New York, but there's literally nothing like the Open. It's so iconic.

Venus Williams was a wildcard entry for the tournament but is now in the main draw after Kirsten Flipkens withdrew due to an ongoing left ankle injury.

World No 13 Simona Halep may not feature at the US Open after a difficult couple of months.

Halep missed the French Open and Wimbledon due to a left calf tear and has now suffered a "small tear" to her right adductor that saw her withdraw ahead of her second-round match at the Western & Southern Open.

British No 1 Johanna Konta may also miss the Grand Slam due to a knee injury.

Konta missed Wimbledon and the Olympics but looked to be trending upwards after beating third seed Elina Svitolina at the National Bank Open in Montreal. However, she withdrew mid-tournament due to the knee issue.

Djokovic bidding for Calendar Slam

World No 1 Novak Djokovic will be aiming for a clean sweep of Grand Slams in 2021 when he heads to New York.

Djokovic has won all three majors so far this year and is bidding to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete the Calendar Slam. However, Djokovic has not played since missing out on a medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. He said after defeat in Tokyo that he was not in the best physical shape during the tournament.

I am dealing with injuries. Not one, more than one. I hope that it won’t stop me from going to the US Open, which is my next big goal. I have played under medications and abnormal pain and exhaustion.

Full tournament schedule

Round 1 - August 30, 31

Round 2 - September 1, 2

Round 3 - September 3, 4

Round of 16 - September 5, 6

Quarter-finals - September 7, 8

Women’s semi-finals - September 9

Men’s semi-finals - September 10

Women’s final, men’s doubles final - September 11

Men’s final, women’s doubles final - September 12

