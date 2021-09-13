Mats Wilander felt Daniil Medvedev was able to perfectly neutralise Novak Djokovic's natural game in the US Open final and wonders whether more of the world's best players will now believe they can beat the world number one in Grand Slams.

Wilander thinks Medvedev's impressive victory may inspire some players on the ATP tour into thinking they can follow in the 25-year-old's footsteps and overcome the 34-year-old in big finals.

"He neutralised Novak's game a little bit," he told Eurosport.

"He didn't hit too hard. A lot of his shots were going down the middle of the court and he was asking Novak to actively do something and show that he has the power to hit through him.

"Medvedev was serving incredibly well and you need to do that for free points. Medvedev was too smart, too strong physically.

"Medvedev wasn't tested in the whole tournament. Yes he played four sets with [Botic] Van de Zandschulp 7-5 in the fourth but he wasn't really tested.

"He had more energy in the end and was a nightmare opponent for Djokovic the way it went.

The question is do the other big players now think they can beat Novak in big finals or is it just Medvedev that believes it.

Alex Corretja believes Djokovic will come back stronger physically and mentally after an exhausting 2021 campaign.

"This is a learning process for Novak as well and I'm sure he will come back strong," he said.

"He needs to realise that his season was perfect and it was just that he lost a couple of matches. For him it's going to relieve the whole pressure and he will take on new goals for the future.

"And that will come again in winning the Australian Open next year, or even the ATP finals at the end of this year if he decides not to take a little bit of time off to chill."

