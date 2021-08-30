Andrey Rublev beat Ivo Karlovic in three sets 6-3 7-6(7-3) 6-3 in the first round of the US Open in Flushing Meadows

The fifth-seed Russia struggled at times to deal with his opponents gusty serve, with Karlovic sending down 19 aces over the course of the match

However, when it mattered Rublev was on top. He took both of his break chances, and his opponent blew each of the four he earned.

As well as that, the second set was won by Rublev on a tie-break as he held his nerve.

With so many big names out of the men’s draw, the world number seven will be hopeful of his best-ever showing at a Grand Slam, with the 23-year-old yet to get past the quarter-finals at the US Open, and having gone no further at any other major event.

