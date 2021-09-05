Daniil Medvedev secured a place in the US Open quarter-finals with a 6-3 6-4 6-3 win over Dan Evans on Sunday afternoon.

The Russia second seed is perhaps seeing the tournament open up in front of him as traditional challengers such as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have not made the trip for the 2021 edition in Flushing Meadows.

Evans struggled to match his opponent’s powerful service game, and the 24th seed was notably struggling to make an impact with his second serve, allowing Medvedev to put on the pressure and force break points, with Evans losing the first two sets.

That raised the pressure on the Briton, who impressed in his third round win over Australian Alexei Popyrin in a tough, five-set comeback win on Friday. Medvedev had enjoyed an easier passage as he needed just three sets to defeat unseeded Spaniard Pablo Andujar.

Medvedev always clearly had the edge over this rival and was able to move into a 4-3 lead as he closed in on victory, by securing his fifth break point, before wrapping up the set and the match.

