H2H

‘Something unbelievable’ – Will Djokovic win 21st Grand Slam?

US Open 'His arm is so explosive' - Alcaraz compared to Nadal after Tsitsipas win 2 HOURS AGO

Nole-time!

It is almost time for the world number one to take centre stage. Novak Djokovic’s bid for the calendar Grand Slam continues today against Japan’s Kei Nishikori. The players are due out on court at Arthur Ashe Stadium shortly.

GAME, SET AND MATCH! - KVITOVA 4-6 3-6 SAKKARI

That sums up Petra’s day. She double faults on match point and Sakkari completes a dominant victory in just one hOur and 20 minutes. The Greek was just too composed and solid against the erratic Czech who made 33 unforced errors overall. Sakkari will now meet Bianca Andreescu in round four.

KVITOVA 4-6 3-5 SAKKARI

The Greek has been fabulous today. She slaps a ninth ace of the match down the T before clinching another confident hold with a delicate touch low at her feet to produce a drop shot winner.

KVITOVA 4-6 3-4 SAKKARI

That’s more like it from Petra. The big serve does most of the damage. The Czech needs to get that radar working. If she’s going to turn this around we are heading into now or never territory.

KVITOVA 4-6 2-4 SAKKARI

No danger. Sakkari ruthlessly powers through a love hold as Kvitova continues to struggle to find her range.

KVITOVA 4-6 2-3 SAKKARI

Maria must wonder how she’s not well clear here. Kvitova has to fend off another break point but clutch serving helps her wriggle free from deuce.

KVITOVA 4-6 1-3 SAKKARI

The No.17 seed responds to Kvitova’s venting with some shouts of encouragement of her own as she keeps the Czech at arm’s length with another determined hold to 30.

KVITOVA 4-6 1-2 SAKKARI

Petra lets out a guttural shriek as she saves break point with an ace down the T. The Czech can barely keep her forehand on court but staves off a second before Sakkari reaches a drop shot only to push her pass just wide. The Greek then sweeps a crosscourt forehand wide and Kvitova gets on the board. Cue another scream. Will Maria look back on this game in frustration?

KVITOVA 4-6 0-2 SAKKARI

The game-plan continues to work a treat. It’s obviously more complicated than ‘stay solid’ but the execution is making it look easy at times for the No.17 seed. She backs up her break and is looking good to match her best run at the US Open (in 2020) by moving into round four. What can Kvitova unearth to change the course of this match?

BREAK! - KVITOVA 4-6 0-1 SAKKARI

Oof! It’s a new set, but it’s the same old story for Kvitova. She’s being frustrated by Sakkari’s patience and accuracy. She’s already leaking errors but continues to go for big shots to try and wrestle control her way. It helps her storm back from 15-40 but when a third opportunity presents, she cannot deny the Greek.

SET! - KVITOVA 4-6 SAKKARI

Maria looks to her corner and gives it the fist pumps. It’s a highly accomplished game that she serves out to love to take the opener in 37 minutes. She’s been as a solid as a rock with just seven unforced errors to Kvitova's 16.

KVITOVA 4-5 SAKKARI

Maria drags a backhand just wide and Kvitova scrambles back from 0-30 to pose the serve-out question. Kvitova hit an absolute beast of a forehand winner in the middle of that recovery. She’ll need to find more of those if she’s going to turn the tide her way.

KVITOVA 3-5 SAKKARI

The Czech goes on the return offensive once more but Sakkari keeps coming up with the answers on the big points. She keeps Petra at bay to take the game to 30 and is one away from taking the opener.

KVITOVA 3-4 SAKKARI

Petra reins in the errors and comes up with a much-needed, strong service game to stay in touch. She’s the type of player that can reel off countless games in a row if she hits a purple patch. She's got herself back on track now and remains in the hunt in this set.

KVITOVA 2-4 SAKKARI

Assured serving does the business for the No.17 seed as she consolidates. Kvitova is already up to 10 unforced errors and the difference so far is that Sakkari has been more solid and consistent.

BREAK! - KVITOVA 2-3 SAKKARI

How often do you see that? A player pushes hard for a break, doesn’t get their reward and then folds in the next service game to lose the momentum. Well, it just happened to Kvitova as the Greek reaped the rewards from more leaky play from the two-time major winner.

KVITOVA 2-2 SAKKARI

The game is on Kvitova’s racket but she can’t finish off some explosive approach play. The No.10 seed attacks the second serve with some venomous returns and chalks up two break points. She goes too big on one and then can’t control the pace attacking the first serve. Sakkari somehow nudges in front and gets out of dodge when another huge Kvitova forehand flashes just wide at the baseline.

KVITOVA 2-1 SAKKARI

The Greek manages to get a better read on her return game but can’t press her opponent to deuce as Kvitova seals the game with a wrong-footing crosscourt forehand.

KVITOVA 1-1 SAKKARI

Whatever you can do…. Sakkari follows suits with a rapid hold she secures by barely breaking sweat.

KVITOVA 1-0 SAKKARI

That’s a rather polished service game to get things underway. Kivtova lands a trio of huge serves before rounding off a clinical love hold with an ace.

H2H

Sakkari leads the match-up 3-2. Their most recent encounter was in Stuttgart earlier this year with Kvitova prevailing 6-3 3-6 6-3 in the last 16.

Centre stage

The action at Arthur Ashe Stadium is set to get underway from 17:00 BST. It's quite a tasty one to kick things off there too with a round three clash between No.10 seed Petra Kvitova and No.17 seed Maria Sakkari.

Hello

Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of Day 6 of the 2021 US Open. It's been a cracking start to the tournament so far and there are plenty more exciting matches coming your way.

We've got some great players in action today including Bianca Andreescu, Matteo Berrettini, Novak Djokovic and Emma Raducanu.

Here's what to look out for at the US Open on Saturday, September 4...

Top Match

Raducanu is quickly becoming a household name in British tennis.

Just how far can the teenager from Kent go? She has a tough match against Sara Sorribes Tormo who, like Raducanu, has not yet dropped a set.

Potential Upset

Zverev looks unstoppable right now on a 13-match winning streak. The Olympic gold medallist has found this year’s US Open relatively easy so far with straight set wins over Sam Querrey and Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Now he goes into the third round against Jack Sock who produced a surprise five-sets win over number 31 seed Alexander Bublik.

Sock and Zverev have not met on court since 2017 and the American holds a 2-1 head-to-head advantage over the Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist.

In front of a home crowd, Sock might just fancy his chances as he enters the match in good form.

Brit Watch

Raducanu is the only Brit in singles action on Saturday and there is plenty of hope in the UK that she can make a deep run in her first ever US Open.

Next-Gen Watch

Jannik Sinner won the Great Ocean Road Open in January, before reaching the final at the Miami Masters and the semi-finals in Barcelona as well winning the biggest title of his career: the Citi Open.

Sinner has battled his way into the third round of the US Open with four set wins over Max Purcell and Zach Svajda, but now comes up against the experienced number 17 seed Gael Monfils.

It should be a highly-entertaining contest and the 20-year-old Italian will feel he has a good chance of beating Monfils, who this year has a win-loss record of 7-12, and reach the fourth round for the first time in his career.

Order of Play, Saturday, September 4 – from 5pm UK time

Arthur Ashe Stadium (5pm)

P. Kvitova (CZE) [10] v M. Sakkari (GRE) [17]

N. Djokovic (SRB) [1] v K. Nishikori (JPN)

Not before 12am

A. Barty (AUS) [1] v S. Rogers (USA)

A. Zverev (GER) [4] v J. Sock (USA)

Louis Armstrong Stadium (4pm)

G. Minnen (BEL) v B. Andreescu (CAN) [6]

B. Bencic (SUI) [11] v J. Pegula (USA) [23]

G. Monfils (FRA) [17] v J. Sinner (ITA) [13]

Not before 12am

L. Harris (RSA) v D. Shapovalov (CAN) [7]

V. Gracheva (RUS) v A. Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) [14]

Grandstand (4pm)

I. Ivashka (BLR) v M. Berrettini (ITA) [6]

A. Kontaveit (EST) [28] v I. Swiatek (POL) [7]

Not before 8pm

K. Pliskova (CZE) [4] v A. Tomljanovic (AUS)

N. Basilashvili (GEO) v R. Opelka (USA) [22]

Court 17 (5pm)

A. Seppi (ITA) v O. Otte (GER)

S. Sorribes Tormo (ESP) v E. Raducanu (GBR)

A. Karatsev (RUS) [21] v J. Brooksby (USA)

US Open 'Absolutely incredible!' - Wilander and Corretja talk about Alcaraz in Cube 5 HOURS AGO