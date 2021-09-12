US Open champion Emma Raducanu has been backed to win many more major titles following her historic triumph at Flushing Meadows.

The 18-year-old British star defeated fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 to cap a remarkable three weeks in New York in which she began the tournament as a qualifier before sweeping all before her to glory without dropping a set.

Raducanu’s brilliant display in New York is just the beginning however, according to Mats Wilander.

The seven-time grand slam winner was speaking on Eurosport’s Cube in the aftermath of the teenager’s victory in the final and believes she will go from strength to strength next season and beyond.

“It’s hard to say how many more [grand slams] but I think she’s going to win at least a few more,” he claimed.

“I could say, I think she’s going to win ten because she’s so complete and she is going to have a chance in Australia because her game is perfect for hard court.

“But it’s also perfect for Wimbledon with being able to move like she does and that serve is going to be great for grass.

If nothing bad happens to her physically, then yes; multiple grand slam champion Emma Raducanu.

“She has a team around her that really seems to gel. She has so much fun, she’s in a good place with good people around.”

Alex Corretja was also hugely impressed with Raducanu’s success, concurring that great things await but did warn she would need to retain her focus in order to achieve what she has shown she is capable of so far.

“It means a lot,” he said. “Not just for British tennis but for tennis in general and women’s tennis as well.

“I think she will need to know how to deal with pressure now. It’s a different process, to be recognised now.

“Everyone will know her as a champion so I think she will need to sit down with her team and know what she wants from the future because we’ve seen cases where people struggle.

“It’s life-changing but I’m so pleased to see how she was dealing with pressure at important moments during the match.”

