Tsitsipas arrived in New York as one of the favourites for US Open glory, but he was toppled in a fifth set tiebreak by the teenage Spaniard.

There is a changing of the guard in tennis, with Tsitsipas one of the players looking to take up the baton, and Wilander feels Alcazar has similarities to his more famous compatriot.

“The forehand,” Eurosport expert Wilander said. “At 18 years old, his arm is so explosive. It is like Rafa Nadal when he was 18 - the same strength.

“The two-handed backhand is unbelievably solid. He also has good hands.”

Alcaraz has climbed through the ranks to sit at 55 in the world, but Wilander feels he has further to go - provided he improves his serve.

“The only worry I have is his serve,” Wilander said. “At 18 we should not worry too much about it, but technically I would like to see it smoother.

“I think he has the dream of being number one in the world.”

Wilander feels Alcaraz deserves credit for managing the occasion, but believes having the crowd on his side on Arthur Ashe Stadium helped.

“It was absolutely incredible,” Wilander said. “To be 18 years old and first of all to deal with walking on Arthur Ashe.

Everybody is cheering for him as New Yorkers had something against Stefanos Tsitsipas’ bathroom breaks.

“Alcaraz comes out on fire and they love him more. He stood up to the test.

“Tsitsipas is the third-best player in the world, but Alcaraz deserves a lot of credit.”

