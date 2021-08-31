Hubert Hurkacz dropped just 12 points on serve as he beat Egor Gerasimov in straight sets in the first round of the US Open.

The 10th seed, who beat Roger Federer in the Wimbledon quarter-finals, hit 38 winners as he progressed with a 6-3 6-4 6-3 win.

Former finalist Kei Nishikori beat Salvatore Caruso in four sets.

Nishikori, 31, lost in the 2014 final to Marin Cilic and also made the semi-finals in New York in 2016 and 2018. He looked to be cruising against Caruso but in the end came through 6-1 6-1 5-7 6-3.

The biggest upset of the day so far saw 25th seed Karen Khachanov lose in five sets to Lloyd Harris.

Olympic silver medallist Khachanov looked to be struggling with an injury towards the end of the match as Harris won 6-4 1-6 4-6 6-3 6-2.

Aslan Karatsev powered past Jaume Munar 7-5 1-6 6-3 6-2 with the help of 57 winners.

Mackenzie McDonald won 6-2 7-5 6-3 against out-of-form David Goffin, who has now lost his last six matches in a row.

Ernesto Escobedo beat Pablo Cuevas 6-1 6-3 6-1 while big-serving American Reilly Opelka won in straight sets against Soon-Woo Kwon.

