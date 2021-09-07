Britain's Emma Raducanu is an "amazing player", says Eurosport's Mats Wilander, who is struggling to find a single weakness in her game as she continues to take the US Open by storm.

The 18-year-old, who lost the opening two games and was 0-40 down on her serve in the third, reeled off 11 straight games on Arthur Ashe Stadium to seal her progression in real style and Wilander could not be more impressed.

"It's an amazing performance," Wilander said of Raducanu's inspired run at Flushing Meadows, following on from her breakthrough showing at Wimbledon in the summer.

"Seriously, if I had not watched any of her matches - after what happened at Wimbledon and the pressure she's been under since then - I would have said this was an impossibility.

"Watching her play, she is so calm, she moves so well, she just loves being out there.

I really have a hard time finding a weakness in her game. I don't think she has one. She is an amazing player.

"Raducanu moves as well as any player out there, and it doesn't look like you can make her tired either.

"I think everyone is going to have to step on the gas and they are going to have to go for a little more than they normally have to against the other players on tour. So I think Raducanu has a serious chance here."

Fellow Eurosport expert Alex Corretja agreed: "She is moving too well for her opponents. She is going too fast, and the intensity she is creating is way too high.

"I think she is not missing too much, and at the same time, she is finding winners - on return and on serve.

"Because she is young she just goes for it, and maybe veterans feel a bit more pressure going against her. Seeing she is so dangerous, it is a really difficult combination for her opponents."

In her on-court interview, Raducanu spoke about the win over Rogers and facing Belinda Bencic in the last eight.

"I'm so happy to come through and overcome some of the nerves at the beginning," she said with a big smile.

"Belinda’s a great player who’s in great form so I know I’m going to have to bring it on Wednesday.

"It’s just going to be who can dictate… But I’m not really thinking about tennis right now. I’ll leave that for tomorrow!

"Personally I am surprised that I’m here. I didn’t expect — I knew I was doing a lot of great work that would pay off someday, but you never know when.

"I’m super appreciative of the moment. Yeah, having to be here in the US Open, quarter-finals, after not playing for 18 months, is absolutely just incredible."

Raducanu will face a tough challenge next up against the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Bencic in their last-eight clash on Wednesday night.

