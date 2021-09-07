Daniil Medvedev may have dropped a set but continued his serene progress at the US Open beating Botic van de Zandschulp to progress to the semi-final stage.

The number two seed – a finalist in 2019 -overcame a third-set wobble to beat his Dutch opponent 6-3 6-0 4-6 7-5. The full breadth of the Russian’s game was on show as he beat his opponent in two hours and 22 minutes to make the semi-finals in New York for the third time in his career.

However, in his post-match interview in the Eurosport Cube, Barbara Schett jokingly asked Medvedev about the one shot missing from his armoury: the tweener. The question came after the world number two made a hash of an attempted tweener when leading 5-0 in the second set.

“I make a tweener one out of every five attempts,” chuckled Medvedev. “I have made three in my life. I actually remember lobbing [Stefanos] Tsitsipas at Roland Garros.

But I don’t practise this shot. I feel I don’t need it in my game and I don’t feel I need it to win matches or Grand Slams. I mean how many times do you see [Novak] Djokovic doing tweeners? Not often.

“Maybe when I am in my thirties and I play the legend matches then I will focus on getting better at them!”

The 25-year-old Russian awaits the winner of Felix Auger-Aliassime and Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final.

