Tennis

US Open 2021 - 'I really don't see too many weaknesses' - Mats Wilander impressed by Emma Raducanu

Speaking on the Eurosport Cube former Grand Slam winner Mats Wilander said how he impressed he has been with rising British star Emma Raducanu. The 18-year-old is through to the second round of the 2021 US Open where she will face Zhang Shuai. Earlier in the year she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon.

00:01:51, an hour ago