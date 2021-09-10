Alex Corretja has described Leylah Fernandez’s relationship with the New York crowd as a “love story”.

The 19-year-old Canadian has taken everything in her stride, and has carried the fans in New York on the journey with her.

Fernandez had the crowd on her side, and Corretja believes she has forged a bond with the spectators.

“It is a love story,” Eurosport expert Corretja said. “They enjoy the player, the player enjoys the crowd. It has been unreal and super-special to see.

“She is dealing with the pressure easily.”

Corretja was impressed with how Fernandez was able to solve the puzzle of toppling a player in Sabalenka who threatened to blow her off court.

“It is a huge win,” Corretja said. “It is difficult to go out there and play against Sabalenka as she is very aggressive and pushes you, but Leylah dealt with it very well.

“She was smart and quick, changing directions all the time and it hurt Sabalenka’s game a lot.”

Fernandez’s previous best performance at a Grand Slam was a run to the third round in Paris in 2020, and Corretja is impressed with how she has handled herself.

“I am very surprised as you normally need time,” Corretja said. “You need the experience to be there. But all of a sudden she is in the final, is dealing with the emotions and enjoying herself."

