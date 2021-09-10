Dominic Thiem has spoken exclusively to Eurosport about the women's final at the US Open with Britain's Emma Raducanu preparing to face fellow rising star Leylah Fernandez.

Thiem, the reigning champion in New York, has given his thoughts about the women's final while away from the action recovering due to treatment on a persistent wrist injury.

US Open 'He's moving extraordinarily well' - Thiem on Medvedev brilliance 2 HOURS AGO

"It’s a dream final and there were many, many great matches. I hope the final will be a great end to this tournament," Thiem, speaking in the Eurosport Cube, said of the women's showpiece.

It’s a dream final. Two amazing girls, two amazing players and two very contrary game styles - and also super different how they went through the tournament.

"Leylah had tough matches and she was down. Yesterday was such a tough match for her and she’s in the final, whereas Emma was cruising through the draw, hasn't lost a set yet, so it’s very different.

"I’m talking about now being the new, new generation. Women’s tennis, but also men’s tennis, is in good hands for the next few years.

"I was named for quite long as a next generation player, even when I was 26, and I’m happy I’m not called that anymore. I’m happy to see these new faces and, as a tennis player, you play against the same guys year after year so it’s super exciting new players are coming through."

'My game was just not there' - Thiem on his shock exit

Thiem is still recovering from his wrist injury and regaining his fitness, but says he is targeting the beginning of next year for his eagerly-anticipated comeback to the sport.

"I hope I am back in the first tournament of 2022, that’s the goal," he said. "The healing of the wrist has gone well. Everything went without complication so I can start with the racket end of October, which would be ideal. But I still have my cast on for another two-and-a-half weeks. I hope I can take it off end of September then slowly build up my wrist.

“Usually when I’m out early in a tournament or when I’m injured for a little bit I don’t like to watch the tournaments going on, but now I have a clear plan to be back early in 2022.

"I was watching a lot of tennis, especially from the US Open from the early matches very late at night. Of course, just to enjoy it as a fan for the first time is actually just relaxing and watching great tennis. But obviously for myself next year, to see all the new young players and already thinking about the tactics against them a little bit. To see how different players react in different situations.

“I don’t think [having a break] is a bad thing. Of course, I don’t want to be injured, but I’ve played so much over the years and practised so much, which is probably not good for my body.

"Now is the time to rest mentally and for my body, and I hope that this is only half-time in my career. Right now I am in the half-time break and I have many great years to come. Sure, I am missing some sensations from tennis - the winning feeling, the fans - but there are also some things that I don’t miss."

US Open 'The chance of a century' - Thiem on Djokovic chasing 'unique' calendar Grand Slam 4 HOURS AGO