Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram beat Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares 3-6 6-2 6-2 in the final of the men’s doubles at the US Open on Friday afternoon.

Britain were assured of at least one winner in the US Open with both double’s sides featuring one player from the United Kingdom, meaning there was success guaranteed even if 18-year-old Emma Raducanu was unable to succeed in her women’s final on Saturday.

Salisbury was partnered by American Ram, giving them an edge in support form the crowd as Bruno Soares hails from Brazil.

Ram and Salisbury had qualified by defeating American pair Sam Querry and Steve Johnson over two sets, while Murray and Soares had needed three to get past Filip Polasek and John Peers in their semi-final on the same day.

It was Murray and Soares who started the brightest as they took the first set 6-3, and with the match a best of three encounter, the pressure was on their fourth-seed opponents.

They came back in spectacular fashion as they speedily rallied to a 4-0 lead in the second set, taking it 6-2 to set up a decisive third set, during which they brushed aside their opponents by the same margin.

After winning the Australian Open at the start of last year, this victory represents Salisbury’s second Grand Slam men’s doubles success - the same is true of Ram - as well as the 2021 mixed doubles in the French Open.

