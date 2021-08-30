Former world number one Simona Halep qualified for the second round of the US Open with a 6-4 7-6(7-3) victory over Camila Giorgi.

Halep produced six aces compared to her Italian Open as she dominated with her service game, and it was with that dominance that she was able to earn victory.

The Romanian took all three of the break points she forced, while her less ruthless opponent had six break points but could only take two of them.

Halep had been forced to miss both the French Open and Wimbledon earlier in the season as she battled a tear in her left calf, but now appears fit enough to compete in America.

Kaia Kanepi pulled off an upset as she came back to defeat 31st seed Yulia Putintseva 2-6 7-6(7-4) 6-2.

Ann Li lost 7-6 6-1 to Slovak Kristina Kucova as she fell out of her home Grand Slam.

Mayar Sherif took a one-set lead against Anhelina Kalinina on Court 9 but the Ukrainian rallied to win convincingly 4-6 6-1 6-1.

Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez was a 7-6(7-3) winner over Croatia's Ana Konjuh.

