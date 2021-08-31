Naomi Osaka, Dan Evans, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev are in all action on day three of the US Open at Flushing Meadows.

Defending champion Osaka faces Olga Danilovic while men's second seed Medvedev is up against German Dominik Koepfer. Stefanos Tsitsipas returns to the court after his epic first-round match against Andy Murray.

Here's what to look out for at the US Open on Wednesday, September 1...

Top Match

The women's draw has not been a good one for the prospects of the American women. First Sloane Stephens had to face Madison Keys in a repeat of the 2017 US Open final, now she meets Coco Gauff . The second-round opponents have a close bond, having been to each other's birthday parties when they were younger and shared the same coach. This should be an intriguing match and one that is too close to call as they meet for the first time on tour.

Potential Upset

Most of the top seeds are still standing on the men's side, but could the 11th seed be in for a shock? Diego Schwartzman is up against former US Open finalist Kevin Anderson, who hit 49 aces in a five-set victory against Jiri Vesely in the first round. Anderson is not at the same level as he was when he reached the final in New York in 2017 but could be a danger if he is serving well again.

Brit Watch

After Andy Murray and Cam Norrie were beaten on the opening day of the tournament, Dan Evans is the only British male left in the singles. He faces American Marcos Giron in the second round, with the pair having met for the first time earlier this year in Australia. Evans won that encounter in straight sets and will be hopeful of a repeat.

Next-Gen Watch

Carlos Alcaraz was very impressive on his US Open debut as he needed only an hour and 53 minutes to beat Norrie in straight sets. The exciting young Spaniard will be fancied for another win as he faces world No 83 Arthur Rinderknech. American Brandon Nakashima, 20, also pulled off a first-round upset as he beat John Isner, and he takes on unseeded Slovakian Alex Molcan next.

Order of Play, Wednesday August 31 - from 4pm UK time

TBC