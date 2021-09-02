Emma Raducanu, Novak Djokovic, Ash Barty, Alexander Zverev and Karolina Pliskova are all in action on day four of the US Open at Flushing Meadows.

World number one Djokovic faces Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor while Barty is up against teenager Clara Tauson. Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist Zverev will go up against Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Here's what to look out for at the US Open on Thursday, September 2...

Top Match

Emma Raducanu, who became the youngest British player in the Open era to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon earlier this summer, is looking to continue her dream US Open run when she faces Zhang Shuai in the second round on Thursday on Court 10.

The Brit battled through qualifying before producing a straight sets win over Stefanie Voeegele, but now the 18-year-old faces an opponent who beat her 6-3 6-2 at the Silicon Valley Classic at the start of August.

Potential upset

Unseeded Dane Clara Tauson takes on Ash Barty on Arthur Ashe.

The 18-year-old former junior world number one has nothing to lose against the world number one and her all-power style of play could prove a tough test for Barty.

Brit watch

See above. Raducanu is the only Brit in singles action today.

Next-gen watch

Lorenzo Musetti, 19, is one of the tour’s bright young stars who hit a rough patch, but he snapped a six-match losing streak with his four-set win over American wildcard Emilio Nava in the first round to set up an intriguing clash against USA’s number 22 seed Reilly Opelka.

Opelka’s big serving on his favoured surface could prove a very tough test for the Italian, but it should make for a match of contrasting styles on Court 17.

Order of Play, Thursday September 2 - from 5pm UK time

Arthur Ashe Stadium

1-Ash Barty (Australia) v Claura Tauson (Denmark)

4- Alex Zverev (Germany) v Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spain)

1- Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Tallon Griekspoor (Netherlands)

4-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) v Amanda Anisimova (USA)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

11-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) v Martina Trevisan (Italy)

10-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) v Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

17-Gael Monfils (France) v Steve Johnson (USA)

Lauren Davis (USA) v 6-Bianca Andreescu (Canada)

Roberto Carballes Baena (Spain) v 7-Denis Shapovalov (Canada)

Grandstand

Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) v 17-Maria Sakkari (Greece)

Corentin Moutet (France) v 6-Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

16-Angelique Kerber (Germany) v Anhelina Kalinina (Ukraine)

Jenson Brooksby (USA) v Taylor Fritz (USA)

Court 17

L. Musetti (Italy) v 22-R. Opelka (USA)

M. Doi (Japan) v 23-J. Pegula (USA)

K. Nishikori (Japan) v M. McDonald (USA)

Court 5

F. Ferro (France) v 7-I. Swiatek (Poland)

10- H. Hurkacz (Poland) v A. Seppi (Italy)

J. Sock (USA) v 31-A. Bublik (Kazakhstan)

A. Tomljanovic (Australia) v 30-P. Martic (Croatia)

Court 10

S. Zhang (China) v E. Radacanu (Great Britain)

V. Pospisil (Canada) v I. Ivashka (Belarus)

Z. Svajda (USA) v 13-J. Sinner (Italy)

Court 13

A. Schmiedlova (Slovakia) v 14-A. Pavlyuchenkova (Russia)

D. Kudla (USA) v O. Otte (Germany)

Court 4

24-P. Badosa (Spain) v V. Gracheva (Russia)

G. Minnen (Belgium) v L. Samsonova (Russia)

Court 7

L. Norris (South Africa) v E. Escobedo (USA)

Court 11

28-A. Kontaveit (Estonia) v J. Teichmann (Switzerland)

21-A. Karatsev (Russia) v J. Thompson (Australia)

S. Rogers (USA) v S. Cirstea (Romania)

Court 12

S. Sorribes Tormo (Spain) v S. Hsieh (Chinese Teipei)

M. Cressy (USA) v N. Basilashvili (Georgia)

