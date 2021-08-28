Andy Murray is relishing the prospect of taking on Stefanos Tsitsipas at the US Open, as he feels it will be a good test of where his game is at.

Three-time Grand Slam champion, Murray was handed a wildcard into the event - with his ranking down at 114 on account of a torrid time with injuries.

As a wildcard, Murray is a hostage to fortune with the draw - and he will face world number three Tsitsipas in the opening round.

It is a huge test against one of the most in-form players in the game, but the carrot is that victory would open up a section of the draw.

Tsitsipas is the favourite, and Murray would have liked more game time in his legs, but he says he has been able to push himself in training without facing any resistance from his hip.

“Physically, I've been good since I've been here in the matches,” Murray said. “I pulled up well the following days after them. That for me has been really positive. I would obviously like my game to be in a better place.

It is interesting sometimes that you don't feel like you're playing particularly well, but I've had opportunities in my matches against top players in the past few weeks and not quite taken them. Maybe if I did, I'd be sitting here with a slightly different take on things.

“The positive thing in the past few months is that I haven't been held back really from what I can do on the practice court. I have been on the practice court and I have been training and doing all the things I wanted to do.

“It is the matches where you need to ultimately go out there and perform. That's what's been frustrating the past few weeks.”

Murray is looking forward to the challenge, and is hopeful of having the support of the crowd on Arthur Ashe on Monday.

“Not the easiest draw out there,” Murray said. “When you're not seeded, these sorts of things can happen. It will be a good, good test for me to see kind of where my game's at, where it's progressed to from when I arrived in the States.

“The crowd's always helped. They like people that fight, give their all, show their heart and emotion and energy on the court. I think over the years here I've had very good support, so I've enjoyed that.”

