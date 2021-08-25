Serena Williams' quest for a 24th Grand Slam has been further delayed after the US Open confirmed that she had withdrawn from the event on Wednesday.

The former world number one also confirmed the news on her own Instagram account, saying that her withdrawal is due to a torn hamstring.

She wrote: "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring.

US Open Nadal becomes latest big name to withdraw from US Open due to foot injury 20/08/2021 AT 10:30

"New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favourite places to play - I'll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone from afar.

"Thank you for your continued support and love. I'll see you soon."

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has carried a hamstring injury since she slipped in her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Wimbledon in June, forcing her to withdraw from the Slam.

Williams looked set to return for the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati earlier this month, but she withdrew from the tournament due to the persistent injury.

Now the six-time US Open champion's torn hamstring means she will miss her first Grand Slam since returning from maternity leave in 2018.

Since Serena, who turns 40 next month, made her comeback she has reached four Grand Slam finals, but has not won one since the Australian Open in 2017.

The US Open at Flushing Meadows in New York begins on August 30.

US Open US Open 2021 - All you need to know ahead of season's final Grand Slam 12/08/2021 AT 12:27