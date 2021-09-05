Eurosport pundit Alex Corretja says British teenager Emma Raducanu "destroyed" Sara Sorribes Tormo in their third-round match, and explains why her experience in Wimbledon's fourth round will set her up for success at the US Open.

Raducanu, 18, thrashed Tormo 6-0 6-1 on Saturday, in just over an hour, and it is the second time she has reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam in only two attempts after reaching the same stage of Wimbledon earlier this summer.

The young British star was forced to withdraw due to health concerns in the second set of her contest with Alja Tomljanovic at Wimbledon after suffering breathing issues.

She later said of her remarkable Wimbledon run : "I was playing the best tennis of my life in front of an amazing crowd this week, and I think the whole experience has caught up with me. The medical team advised me not to continue, and although it felt like the hardest thing in the world, not to be able to finish my Wimbledon on the court, I was not well enough to carry on.

"Last night will go a long way to helping me learn what it takes to perform at the top. I will cherish everything we have achieved together this week, and come back stronger.”

And Corretja agrees, saying Raducanu will have learned from her experience at Wimbledon as she faces Shelby Rogers, conqueror of Ash Barty , in the fourth round.

"First because she learned," he said. "Second because when she got to Wimbledon she wasn't as ready as now. She has been playing many more matches during the summertime to help her understand the game, get different situations now get more confidence. Now she has been winning so many more matches here in New York, she literally destroyed the Spanish girl Sara Sorribes Tormo she played so aggressive. But she couldn't do much, the Spanish player.

"For Raducanu it's great experience because at Wimbledon she needed to play for the whole country, whereas in the States she's going to be more relaxed but at the same time she feels like she can do it because she learned a lot from Wimbledon."

Mischa Zverev added that young players have fearlessness as their weapon, in comparison to players who have been in the game longer: "I think when you're young you play fearless tennis and that's the big weapon you have when you are a young player because you don't worry about the score or tomorrow, you're in the moment you play now because you enjoy the process.

"You don't have too much in the past because you're young, fearless and that's the biggest weapon anybody has."

