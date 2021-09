Tennis

US Open 2021 - 'Tactically we know he's a wizard!' - Mats Wilander likes what he sees from Dan Evans

Speaking in Eurosport's Cube after some of the first round matches of the 2021 US Open had been played former Grand Slam winner Mats Wilander spoke about Dan Evans and the maturity he has shown so far in this tournament and his strengths as a player. Evans made it through to the second round with a four-set win over Thiago Monteiro.

00:01:46, an hour ago