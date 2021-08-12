All you need to know ahead of the 2021 US Open as Novak Djokovic aims to complete his Calendar Slam and Naomi Osaka looks to retain her title.

When is it?

The much-anticipated main draw of the 2021 US Open will get underway from August 30 - September 12.

The qualifiers for the main draw will take place from August 24 - 27. You can see the full tournament schedule further down the page.

Who is playing?

Stan Wawrinka withdrew. Wawrinka was the 2016 champion but foot surgery has sidelined him, opening up a spot for 2012 winner Murray, who is ready for singles action after skipping the format at the Tokyo Olympics. Andy Murray has been given a place in the US Open main draw after 36-year-oldwithdrew. Wawrinka was the 2016 champion but foot surgery has sidelined him, opening up a spot for 2012 winner Murray, who is ready for singles action after skipping the format at the Tokyo Olympics.

Murray took part in the doubles at the Tokyo Olympics, reaching the quarter-finals, but he did not end up competing as planned in the singles due to a thigh injury. However, he reached the third round in Wimbledon in July earlier this year, exiting after a straight-sets loss to Denis Shapovalov.

The US Open was Murray’s first Grand Slam triumph, which he won in 2012 in what proved to be a major breakthrough. Surgery in 2018 and 2019 has curtailed his career in recent years, and he could only reach the second round in 2020’s American major.

The 39-year-old Williams suffered a leg injury after slipping on Centre Court against Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Wimbledon in June. Instead of playing in the WTA Premier 5 event, the American decided to continue to focus on her recovery.

Serena's sister Venus also pulled out for an undisclosed reason, while 2019 semi-finalist Sofia Kenin withdrew with a foot injury she hopes to shake off in time for the US Open.

Djokovic pulled out in order to spend time with his family and recuperate before bidding for a piece of history in New York. The world number one is striving to become only the sixth singles player in history to complete a Calendar Grand Slam, while he would be the first man to reach 21 major titles with victory at Flushing Meadows.

Rafael Nadal missed Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympic Games after struggling with a foot injury. missed Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympic Games after struggling with a foot injury. However he made his return to the court for the first time since his defeat to Djokovic in the semi-finals of the French Open at the Citi Open in Washington.

Dominic Thiem be in New York to defend his title? The world number six secured his first Slam at the tournament last year but has struggled for form and fitness since then and hasn't played since suffering a wrist injury in June. Willbe in New York to defend his title? The world number six secured his first Slam at the tournament last year but has struggled for form and fitness since then and hasn't played since suffering a wrist injury in June. His coach Nicolas Massu is still unsure when he will be able to return to the court

Naomi Osaka delayed her return to the WTA Tour after Iga Swiatek and Kenin. Defending women's singles championdelayed her return to the WTA Tour after withdrawing from the National Bank Open in Montreal , along withand Kenin.

Osaka was beaten in the third round of her home Games. The four-time Grand Slam champion will be looking to retain her crown from last year.

Full tournament schedule

Round 1 - August 30, 31

Round 2 - September 1, 2

Round 3 - September 3, 4

Round of 16 - September 5, 6

Quarter-finals - September 7, 8

Women’s semi-finals - September 9

Men’s semi-finals - September 10

Women’s final, men’s doubles final - September 11

Men’s final, women’s doubles final - September 12

Tickets and general info

US Open official statement: "We're excited that we will be able to welcome back fans at 100% capacity for the 2021 US Open.

"We are aware of Mayor de Blasio's recent announcement regarding Covid mitigation policies going into effect in New York City.

"We remain in regular communication with New York City officials regarding all issues surrounding Covid and we will be sure to communicate any policies that affect the US Open in a very timely manner. We will continue to follow CDC Covid-related guidelines that are in effect for our event."

Odds and favourites

Men's singles

Novak Djokovic - 8/11

Daniil Medvedev - 5/1

Rafael Nadal - 7/1

Alexander Zverev - 8/1

Stefanos Tsitsipas - 10/1

Roger Federer - 12/1

Matteo Berrettini - 18/1

Dominic Thiem - 20/1

Women's singles

Naomi Osaka - 4/1

Ash Barty - 5/1

Bianca Andreescu - 6/1

Serena Williams - 9/1

Simona Halep - 9/1

Iga Swiatek - 11/1

Sofia Kenin - 11/1

Aryna Sabalenka - 11/1

