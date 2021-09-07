It's down to eight.

The women's quarter-finals at the US Open are set, with British teenager Emma Raducanu facing Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka taking on French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, Elina Svitolina meeting Leylah Fernandez, and Karolina Pliskova facing Maria Sakkari.

Who will win the tournament? With just one Grand Slam win between them, we make the case for each of the remaining players in the draw...

US Open Svitolina - Halep - US Open Highlights YESTERDAY AT 18:25

Emma Raducanu

This has been some run from Raducanu. In getting through qualifying and reaching the quarter-finals the 18-year-old has already played a Grand Slam's worth of matches – and she is yet to drop a set. Her last two wins have been emphatic and she certainly seems like she is going to have a very bright future in the game. A Grand Slam quarter-final will be new territory for her, but that hasn’t looked like phasing her so far in her career. If she plays her game and can control the nerves then she will give Belinda Bencic a very difficult match.

Why Raducanu can win the US Open: Because she is on a roll.

Belinda Bencic

Bencic described winning gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as “the biggest thing ever for an athlete”, but lifting her first Grand Slam title would surely not be far behind. It was at the US Open that Bencic made her breakthrough as a 17-year-old in 2014 as she beat top-10 players Angelique Kerber and Jelena Jankovic on her way to reaching the quarter-finals. This is only her second appearance in a major quarter-final since then, but she seems to be playing with confidence. Like Raducanu she is yet to drop a set and overcame a tough test in Iga Swiatek in the fourth round.

Why Bencic can win the US Open: Because she made a big breakthrough at the Olympics and may now believe she can win a major.

Aryna Sabalenka

Aside from dropping a set in her opening match of the tournament, it has been plain sailing so far for the second seed. She comfortably dispatched 15th seed Elise Mertens and in-form 26th seed Danielle Collins to reach her second successive Grand Slam quarter-final. “I’m really happy with the consistency I’m showing right now in the Grand Slams,” she said ahead of her meeting with Barbora Krejcikova. “Hopefully I can go win one.” The hard-hitting Sabalenka has looked good on the fast courts and could be tough to stop as she aims to make her major breakthrough.

Why Sabalenka can win the US Open: Because she has the power to cause anyone problems.

Barbora Krejcikova

She didn’t win a fan in Garbine Muguruza in the fourth round , but Krejcikova has proved over the last few months that her French Open victory was no fluke. Her only two WTA singles defeats since winning in Paris have been to world No 1 Ashleigh Barty, and she has the same number of match wins this year as her quarter-final opponent Sabalenka (both 41). The winner will draw level with Barty for the highest this year – and will have a chance to surpass it in the semi-finals. Given her form this summer it would be unwise to count out Krejcikova.

Why Krejcikova can win the US Open: Because she is playing with confidence and has already proven herself to be a major winner this year.

Leylah Fernandez

Fernandez has probably been the player of the tournament so far. Not only did she beat defending champion Naomi Osaka in thrilling fashion, but she then fought back from the brink to beat another former world No 1, Angelique Kerber, and make the quarter-finals. The 19-year-old Canadian had only previously made it past the second round of a major on one occasion, but has grabbed the attention of the New York crowd with her hard-hitting shots, fist-pumping, and smile. “I think from a very young age I’m just a happy-go-lucky girl,” she says. “I never really take things too seriously or some things too hard.” She faces Elina Svitolina for a place in the semi-finals.

Why Fernandez can win the US Open: She’s already beaten two former world No 1s; so why not?

'Fernandez very important for women's tennis in the future' - Schett

Elina Svitolina

After winning bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Svitolina’s momentum seemed to have faded as she lost her opening matches at the National Bank Open and Western & Southern Open. But she made the decision to get more match practice for the US Open by playing in Chicago, and it has paid off. She has now won nine matches in a row, including an impressive 6-3 6-3 fourth-round victory over Simona Halep, and hasn’t dropped a set in New York. She won her only previous meeting with Fernandez in March 2020, but is expecting a difficult match. “She was striking the ball already good there, it was a tough match for me," Svitolina said of the Monterrey encounter. "I really saw in that time that she can play great tennis. Right now, we can see that she improved. She started to believe more in herself. Beating Naomi, it's a good sign that she's playing well."

Why Svitolina can win the US Open: Because she is improving with each match and seems to have a spring in her step.

Karolina Pliskova

Pliskova is pushing hard for her first major win. She lost in the final at Wimbledon and is aiming for another deep run in New York after finishing as runner-up in 2014. Her serving has been impressive so far, with back-to-back 20-plus ace matches and a US Open record 24 aces in a match. She is also having to largely do it all herself at the tournament as her coach, Sascha Bajin, could not attend due to a visa issue. While it has been a challenging experience - “to be honest, I was a bit worried about it,” said Pliskova last week – the world No 4 seems to be coping well.

Why Pliskova can win the US Open: Because her serve can take her there.

Pliskova - Pavlyuchenkova - US Open Highlights

Maria Sakkari

Sakkari has gone one step further than last year, when she pushed Serena Williams close in the fourth round. She reached her second Grand Slam quarter-final of the year after an epic victory over Bianca Andreescu that lasted 3 hours and 30 minutes and finished at 2:13am, setting a new US Open record for the latest finish of a women's singles match. Now it’s about her powers of recovery. Sakkari came agonisingly close to making the French Open final a few months ago, letting slip a match point in her semi-final loss to Krejcikova, and she is determined to make it this time. “I lost sleep for four days after that match,” she says. “I was a point away from the final. I proved to myself that I can do it. Hopefully this week.”

Why Sakkari can win the US Open: Because she’s a fighter.

US Open Svitolina downs Halep to reach US Open quarter-finals YESTERDAY AT 17:39